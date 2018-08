The head coach of Peru's national soccer team, Argentine Ricardo Gareca, gives a press conference on July 3, 2018, in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Ricardo Gareca has returned to Lima and will meet Thursday with the sporting director of the Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF), who is seeking to persuade the Argentine to stay on as the country's national team coach.

Gareca, who led Peru to its first berth in the World Cup finals in 36 years, was greeted by a group of reporters and fans upon his arrival Wednesday from Buenos Aires.