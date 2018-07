Gareca to take time off before deciding whether he will remain Peru coach

Peru national soccer team coach Ricardo Gareca on Tuesday said that he will take some time off to think about his future as head of the team, which qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

"Right now, I'm a free coach," the Argentina-born Gareca told reporters at a press conference, adding that he is "free of any responsibility," as his contract with Peru expired following their participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.