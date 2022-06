Gareth Bale in action for Wales against Ukraine in a World Cup playoff in Cardiff on 5 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell/File

Welsh striker Gareth Bale announced Saturday that he is joining Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, confirming a story published hours earlier by reporter Tom Bogert on the MLS website.

"See you soon, Los Angeles," the 32-year-old Wales captain said in a tweet accompanying a video of himself sporting LAFC gear.