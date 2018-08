Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) makes a save in front of his net on a shot by AS Roma during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (R) scores a goal on AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen (L) during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale (L) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Real Madrid continued life without former star and five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo with a pre-season International Champions Cup win over Serie A side AS Rom on Tuesday.

With the Portuguese superstar moving to Juve, many in the football world were left wondering if their recent hegemony in the Champions League, which has seen them win the tournament a record three times in a row, would finally come to an end.