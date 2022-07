Welsh international and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale holds up a Los Angeles FC jersey during his introductory press conference on 11 July 2022 as a new member of that Major League Soccer club. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Welsh international and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale speaks during his introductory press conference on 11 July 2022 as a new member of Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Welsh international Gareth Bale said during his introductory press conference here Monday as a new member of Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC that the City of Angels is the ideal place for him at this point of his career.

"It's an amazing honor to be here," the former Real Madrid star said. "This club is an amazing project. After speaking with (LAFC co-Presidents John (Thorrington) and Larry (Freedman), it came very clear to me that this was the place I wanted to be at."