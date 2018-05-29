Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (2-L) celebrates after the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Lingering doubts had clouded Wales winger Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid until he scored a brace of stunning goals to secure the Spanish powerhouse's record 13th Champions League title, and on Tuesday the club chose him to model next season's kit.

The rumor mill in the world of soccer went into full flow when, after his sublime performance coming on as a substitute for the Los Blancos to score a bicycle kick and a speculative shot from well outside the box in their action-packed win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, Bale seemed to lament his lack of game time under coach Zinedine Zidane over the last season.