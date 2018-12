Real Madrid's winger Gareth Bale (R) reacts after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was not included on the list for the club's La Liga match against cross-city minnows Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium Saturday, due to sprained ankle.

The Welsh international star Bale sprained his right ankle in action against CSKA Moscow in UEFA Champions league Wednesday and has received physiotherapy.