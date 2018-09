San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (R) gains yardage after hauling in a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh (C) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (R) during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) slips from the grasp of Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (R) during the second half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Breida led the San Francisco 49ers to a 30-27 victory at home to the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Garoppolo completed 18 of 26 attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions, while Breida averaged a huge 12.5 yards off of 11 carries for a total of 138 yards, including a 66-yard run for a TD.