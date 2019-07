Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

French Formula One French driver Pierre Gasly of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in his car during the first practice session of the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Red Bull’s French driver Pierre Gasly on Friday set the pace in the first free practice ahead of the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone’s circuit.

Gasly made the most of the final stretch of the session to post the fastest time, although he did not stand out during the early going neither did his teammate Max Verstappen of the Netherlands.