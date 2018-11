Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, of Spain, (L) helps force a turnover against Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (C) with Memphis Grizzlies guard Garett Temple (R) during a NBA basketball game, between Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 19, 2018. EFE/Mike Brown

Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan (L) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (R) during a NBA basketball game, between Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 19, 2018. EFE/Mike Brown

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 98-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to register their fourth consecutive win.

Gasol scored a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, his best performance this season, while Conley was the lead-scorer for the Grizzlies with 28 points, as well as making seven assists.