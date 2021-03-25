Two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star center Pau Gasol was introduced on Thursday as a new Barcelona player and said he didn’t want to “finish” his career with an injury: “that’s why I’m here.”
Gasol: I didn’t want to finish my career with an injury, that’s why I’m here
FC Barcelona's new player Pau Gasol during his presentation in a press conference at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona, Spain, 25 March 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
FC Barcelona's new player Pau Gasol during his presentation in a press conference at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona, Spain, 25 March 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
FC Barcelona's new player Pau Gasol during his presentation in a press conference at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona, Spain, 25 March 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
FC Barcelona's new player Pau Gasol, with his wife and daughter, during his presentation in a press conference at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona, Spain, 25 March 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
Two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star center Pau Gasol was introduced on Thursday as a new Barcelona player and said he didn’t want to “finish” his career with an injury: “that’s why I’m here.”