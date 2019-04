Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain watches teammate Norman Powell (2-R) shoot as New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (R) and center Mitchell Robinson (2-L) defend during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Spaniard Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors today pinpointed the defense of his team as its biggest strength just 24 hours before facing the Orlando Magic in the first game of the NBA playoffs.

Gasol told reporters after a training session at OVO Athletic Centre that they're "all going to have to be locked in defensively and that's something we can rely on (in) this team."