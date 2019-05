Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (2-L) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) defends during the second half of the NBA Finals game one at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (L) defend during the first half of the NBA Finals game one at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (C) passes to Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) against Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA Finals game one at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Outstanding performances by forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol helped the Toronto Raptors beat reigning champions Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the NBA finals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Siakam led an inspired attack for the Raptors and ended with scoring 32 points, including 14 in the third quarter, while Gasol made another 20 while putting up a solid defense.