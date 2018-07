Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in action during his semi-final match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE

Richard Gasquet of France in action during his semi-final match against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland at the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France beat Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Swedish Open final.

World No. 29 Gasquet needed just one hour and 12 minutes to defeat world No. 148 Laaksonen, reaching his 31st career final and his third of 2018.