Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Richard Gasquet of France during match two of the Kooyong Classic at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Richard Gasquet of France, ranked world No. 31, on Tuesday handed a defeat to world No.1 Rafael Nadal at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Australia.

This was Nadal's first match after withdrawing due to a right knee injury from the 2017 ATP Finals in London, and despite losing 6-4, 7-5, he remained upbeat about his physical condition.