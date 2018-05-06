French player Richard Gasquet in action during his men's singles first round match against Czech Tomas Berdych at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

French player Richard Gasquet in action during his men's singles first round match against Czech Tomas Berdych at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

France's Richard Gasquet on Sunday upset Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament.

Gasquet, world No. 29, needed 76 minutes to beat the 14th-seed Czech player.