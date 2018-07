Belgium's Greg van Avermaet (BMC) wears the leader's yellow jersey on the fourth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

From left to right: Peter Sagan, Andre Greipel, and Fernando Gaviria sprint to the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, July 10, in Sazeau, France. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step) wins the fourth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, July 10, in Sazeau, France. EFE-EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Colombian sprint specialist Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step) got his front wheel over the finish just ahead of Peter Sagan here Tuesday to post his second stage win of the 2018 Tour de France.

Gaviria, who won last Saturday's opening stage, prevailed over Slovakia's Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) and German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a mad dash over the 4km (2.5 mi.) straightaway at the end of the 195km course from La Baule to Sarzeau.