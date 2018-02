Colombian rider Nairo Quintana (L), (Movistar), in action during the second stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz race, in Palmira, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Italian Michele Scartezzini reacts before competing the second stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz race, in Palmira, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Riders in action during the second stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz race, in Palmira, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won Wednesday's second stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz to remain the leader in the debut edition of the event.

The Colombian rider completed the 183-km course through Palmira with a time of 3:49:30, followed by Juan Sebastian Molano (Manzana Postobon) and Matteo Malucelli (Androni Giocattoli).