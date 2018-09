Daria Gavrilova of Australia reacts against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Australia’s Daria Gavrilova defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

The world number 33, who represented Russia until emigrating to Australia in 2015, dismissed the Latvian 10th seed 6-2, 6-4 to complete one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.