Portugal national team player Gelson Martins during a training session at the Kratovo training camp Ramensky, outskirts of Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAULO NOVAIS

Atletico Madrid announced Wednesday the signing of free agent Gelson Martins of Portugal on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old winger arrived to Atletico from Sporting CP, where he took part in 140 matches and scored 27 goals.