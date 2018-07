Ayron del Valle (R) of Millonarios celebrates after converting a penalty against General Diaz in the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Thursday, July 26 in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Richard Prieto (on the ground) of General Diaz and David Silva of Millonarios vie for ball during the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Thursday, July 26, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

General Diaz's Angel Benitez (R) tries to elude a challenge by Camilo Salazar of Millonarios during the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Thursday, July 26, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Hosts General Diaz got a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw here with Millonarios in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie.

The Paraguayan side's first chance Thursday night came in the 5th minute with a shot by Ruben Diaz that went over the cross-bar.