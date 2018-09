Cyclists compete in the 12th stage of the Spanish cycling Vuelta in Mondonedo, Spain, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Cyclists compete in the 12th stage of the Spanish cycling Vuelta in Mondonedo, Spain, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manu Bruque

French cyclist Alexandre Geniez (L) of Ag2r team wins the 12th stage of La Vuelta cycling tour over 181.1 km from Mondonedo to Manon, Spain, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Frenchman Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) won Thursday's 12th stage of the Vuelta a España, while Spanish rider Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) donned the leader's red jersey.

Geniez was the first to cross the finish line of the 181.1km (112.5mi) stage with a time of four hours, 22 minutes and 59 seconds, ahead of Dutch cyclist Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky).