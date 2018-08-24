Zenit's Artem Dzyuba (C) battles Ruben Gabrielsen (L) and Petter Strand of Molde during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/Anatoly Maltsev

Shkendija goalkeeper Kostadin Zahov gazes dejectedly at the ball in the back of the net after conceding a goal to Rosenborg in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in n Trondheim, Norway. EPA-EFE/Ole Martin Wold/NORWAY OUT

Basel's Luca Zuffi (C) vies for the ball with Georgios Vasiliouv (L) and Charalambos Kyriakou of Apollon Limasol during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Basel, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Georgios Kefalas

Partizan players salute their supporters after defeating Besiktas in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Friday, Aug. 23, in Belgrade. EFE-EPA/Koca Sulejmanovic

Duvan Zapata (L) of Atalanta and Copenhagen's Denis Vavro collide going for the ball during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Friday, Aug. 23, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. EFE-EPA/Elisabetta Baracchi

Burnley's Jack Cork (L) tries to elude Andreas Bouchalakis of Olympiakos during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Piraeus, Greece. EFE-EPA/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

Genk's Mbwana Samatta (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Brondby in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Genk, Belgium. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Genk, Zenit St. Petersburg and Rapid Vienna were among the big winners Thursday in the first leg of Europa League qualifiers.

In Belgium, Mbwana Samatta had a hat trick to lead Genk 5-2 over visiting Brondby.