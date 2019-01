Fans of Japan attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Oman and Japan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Haraguchi Genki (5-L) of Japan celebrates after scoring penalty during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Oman and Japan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Haraguchi Genki (2-R) of Japan in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Oman and Japan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A goal by Genki Haraguchi secured Japan a berth in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16, thus winning its Group-F second-round contest against Oman 1-0 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Midfielder Haraguchi netted Japan's winner two minutes before the half-hour mark, as he successfully converted a penalty with a right-footed shot, sending the ball to the bottom left corner.