Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) celebrates with Genoa teammate Ivorian forward Christian Kouame after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Genoa Cfc and Bologna Fc at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa defeated Bologna 1-0 on Sunday, while Udinese was held to a 1-1 draw against Torino in the Serie A fourth round.

After a goalless first half, Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek netted the winner in the 69th minute to secure the home victory.