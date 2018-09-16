Genoa defeated Bologna 1-0 on Sunday, while Udinese was held to a 1-1 draw against Torino in the Serie A fourth round.
After a goalless first half, Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek netted the winner in the 69th minute to secure the home victory.
Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) celebrates with Genoa teammate Ivorian forward Christian Kouame after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Genoa Cfc and Bologna Fc at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA
Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring a goal for Genoa during the Italian Serie A match against Bologna Fc at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA
