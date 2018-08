Genoa players Krzysztof Piatek (L) and Christian Kouame (R) celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Empoli FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (2-R) scores the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Empoli FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa players hold a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Empoli FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 26 August 2018. The Morandi bridge partially collapsed on 14 August 2018, killing at least 43 people. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa players Krzysztof Piatek (L) and Goran Pandev (R) enter the pitch wearing shirts in memory of the victims of the Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Empoli FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 26 August 2018. The Morandi bridge partially collapsed on 14 August 2018, killing at least 43 people. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa fans show a banner in memory of the victims of the Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Empoli FC at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 26 August 2018. The Morandi bridge partially collapsed on 14 August 2018, killing at least 43 people. Banner reads: Thanks for the solidarity with our city. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa FC fans on Sunday observed 43 minutes of silence during a match against Empoli to remember the 43 victims who died in the Morandi Bridge collapse.

The fans watched the first 43 minutes of the match, held in the Marassi stadium, in silence without singing or displaying banners, followed by a long applause in tribute to the victims.