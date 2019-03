Juventus Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic (3rd from left) and his teammates show their dejection after Genoa's Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro's goal during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa's players, Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro (left), Macedonian forward Goran Pandev (C) and Bosnian defender Ervin Zukanovic celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match agaist Juventus Fc at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Without Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in its squad, Juventus was handed its first Serie A defeat (2-0) Sunday at the hands of host Genoa in a matchday-28 contest held at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Heading into the match, Juventus had collected 24 victories and three draws in the top Italian soccer league, but its unbeaten run was ended at the hands of the same club that halted its winning-streak in late 2018 when it held the Serie A powerhouse to a 1-1 tie in the first half of the season.