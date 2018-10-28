Udinese's Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (R) celebrates with his teammate Ignacio Pussetto (L) after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Udinese Calcio in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Genoa's Argentine defender Cristian Romero (2-L) celebrates with his teammates (L-R) Domenico Criscito, Christian Kouame, and Pedro Pereira after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Udinese Calcioin Genoa, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti (L) scores the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and AC Chievo Verona at Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU