Ricky Rubio of the Utah Jazz with fellow Spaniard Alex Abrines of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena from the city of Salt Lake City (Utah, USA). EFE

Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz plays against Paul George of the Oklahoma Thunder during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City (Utah, USA). EFE

Paul George scored 43 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday to help the Oklahoma City Thunder edge out the Utah Jazz 107-106 and move to the top spot in the NBA Northeast Division standings.

The Thunder improved their season record to 21-10 with their fourth consecutive victory and are now leading the Northeast Division table tied with the Denver Nuggets, who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 111-132 on Saturday.