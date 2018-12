Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica of Serbia (C) goes to the basket during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) goes to the basket while drawing a foul by Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (2-L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) in action against Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Paul George posted a double-double of 43 points and 12 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-132 on Wednesday.

The Thunder (20-10) are ranked second in the Western Conference after racking up three straight wins, right behind the Denver Nuggets in first.