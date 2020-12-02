Williams Racing Formula One driver George Russell will replace Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after the seven-time world champion tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mercedes announced Wednesday.
A handout photo made available by the FIA shows George Russell of Britain (Williams) during a press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Rudy Carezzevoli - FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Giuseppe Cacace / Pool
British Formula One driver George Russell of Williams in action during the qualifying session of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Kamran Jebreili / Pool
