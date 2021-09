British driver George Russell of Williams Racing during the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

British driver George Russell of Williams Racing attends a press conference at Circuit Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 02 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/POOL

Formula One driver George Russell will team up with fellow Brit and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, the team announced Tuesday.

The news comes after Valtteri Bottas announced Monday that he would leave Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo in 2022. EFE