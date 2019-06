Cyclist Geraint Thomas sits on the side of the road after a crash on Stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse from Murten to Arlesheim, Switzerland, on Tuesday, June 18. EFE-EPA/Tour de Suisse/Sam Buchli/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Last year's Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas, was not seriously hurt Tuesday in the crash that forced him to abandon the Tour de Suisse, Team INEOS said.

The Welshman suffered abrasions to his shoulder and a cut just above his right eye, INEOS said, adding that the incident was unlikely to prevent Thomas from defending his Tour de France title.