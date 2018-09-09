Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain prior the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116km between Houilles and Paris, France, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, signed a three-year contract extension with Sky, the British team announced Sunday.

The new contract links the 32-year-old rider, who joined Sky in 2010, with the team until 2021.