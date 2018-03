Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic of Team LottoNL - Jumbo celebrates on the podium after winning the third stage of the 53rd Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, over 239km from Follonica to Trevi, Italy, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic of Team LottoNL - Jumbo wins the third stage of the 53rd Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, over 239km from Follonica to Trevi, Italy, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

British cyclist Geraint Thomas of Team Sky celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's blue jersey after the third stage of the 53rd Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, over 239km from Follonica to Trevi, Italy, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked on the final climb to win Friday's third stage of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico road race, while Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the overall lead.

The 28-year-old Slovenian launched an attack less than 2 km from the finish in Trevi and reached the line 3 seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 6 seconds faster than Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).