FC Barcelona's Spanish defender and Founder and CEO of Kosmos, Gerard Pique, delivers a speech during the presentation event of Madrid as home of the two next editions of the Davis Cup tennis competition in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

(L-R) Chief of operations of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Kelly Fairweather; President of the Community of Madrid, Angel Garrido; Mayoress of Madrid, Manuela Carmena; and FC Barcelona's Spanish defender and Founder and CEO of Kosmos, Gerard Pique pose during the presentation event of Madrid as home of the two next editions of the Davis Cup tennis competition in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

FC Barcelona defender and Kosmos Co. chairman Gerard Piqué on Wednesday expressed his conviction that there would be an agreement with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic to make possible the latter's participation in the new format for the Davis Cup.

The International Tennis Federation announced the approval of the new format of the Davis Cup as of 2019 during ITF's annual general meeting in August.