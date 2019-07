FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique smiles during a press conference at the Joan Gamper facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Andorra, owned by Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group will replace Reus in Spain's third-tier league, the Spanish soccer federation announced on Monday.

The federation said it had “analyzed the applications received and has made this decision applying the General Regulations”.