RCD Espanyol's forward Gerard Moreno (C) celebrates next to Girona FC's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (R) after scoring during their Spanish La Liga game at Campo Municipal de Montilivi stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on April 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Girona FC's midfielder Francisco Aday Benitez (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's midfielder Carlos Alberto Sanchez during their Spanish La Liga game at Campo Municipal de Montilivi stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on April 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

RCD Espanyol's forward Gerard Moreno (C) controls the ball to score his second goal against Girona FC's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (L) during their Spanish La Liga game at Campo Municipal de Montilivi stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on April 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno scored a brace on Sunday to lead his side to a 2-0 away win over Girona in the La Liga 34th round, dealing a setback to Girona's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

With four games to go in the Spanish league, ninth-place Girona is now four points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the La Liga standings.