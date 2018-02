Arnd Peiffer of Germany reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Biathlon 10 km sprint at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Gold medalist Arnd Peiffer of Germany (C) Silver medalist Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic (L) and Bronze medalist Dominik Windisch of Italy (R) react on the podium during the venue ceremony for the Men's Biathlon 10 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Arnd Peiffer of Germany reacts after the finish of the Men's Biathlon 10 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Arnd Peiffer of Germany reacts after the finish of the Men's Biathlon 10 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Gold medalist Arnd Peiffer of Germany (C) Silver medalist Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic (L) and Bronze medalist Dominik Windisch of Italy (R) react on the podium during the venue ceremony for the Men's Biathlon 10 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Germany's Arnd Peiffer on Sunday took home his first Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Peiffer completed the 10km course, which combines cross country skiing and target shooting, with a time of 23 minutes and 38.8 seconds and an error-free shooting portion.