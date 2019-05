Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and RB Leipzig at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern's head coach Niko Kovac reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich is seeking a local double in the German Cup final against RB Leipzig, which is chasing its first title in the club’s history.

A glimpse at the Bundesliga statistics this season will tell you that Bayern has the best attacking line with 88 goals, while Leipzig has the best defense that only has conceded 29 goals.