Gold medalists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany compete during the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medalists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany during the venue ceremony of the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Bronze medallists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH