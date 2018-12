Five German fans were arrested here Thursday during clashes with Italian police ahead of a Europe League match between Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt. Roma, Italy. Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Maurizio Brambatti

Riza Durmisi (L) of Lazio fights for the ball with Danny Da Costa of Eintracht during a match where five German fans were arrested Thursday during clashes with Italian police ahead of a Europe League match between Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt. Roma, Italy. Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Maurizio Brambatti

Five German soccer fans were arrested here Thursday during clashes with Italian police ahead of a Europe League match between Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The disturbance occurred when roughly 200 traveling Frankfurt supporters tried to break through the security fence installed by the authorities outside Olimpico stadium so they would not come into contact with Lazio fans.