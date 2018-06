German players (L-R) Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich, Jonas Hector, Leon Goretzka, Sebastian Rudy, and Mats Hummels joke during their team's training session in Eppan, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew (L) talks to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (R) during their team's training session in Eppan, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) warms up while head coach Joachim Loew (C) talks to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (R) during a training session in Eppan, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

German goalkeepers Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp on Friday participated in their national team's training session in Italy, two weeks ahead of going to 2018 FIFA World Cup to defend their title.

Bayern Munich's Neuer, who has completed recovery from a second break in his foot's metatarsal bone, warmed up for practice at a training camp in Eppan in northern Italy, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.