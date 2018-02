Laura Dahlmeier of Germany in action during the Women's Biathlon 7,5 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

(L-R) Second placed Marte Olsbu of Norway, winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany and third placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Biathlon 7,5 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany at the shooting range during the Women's Biathlon 7,5 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany reacts in the finish area during the Women's Biathlon 7,5 km Sprint race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier on Saturday won her first ever Olympic gold medal in the women's biathlon 7.5-kilometer sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

After clinching five gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in the sport, which combines cross country skiing and target shooting, Dahlmeier lived up to her potential to bring home the gold at the Olympics.