German Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot perform during their Pairs Free Skating Program of the 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, Italy, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German skaters Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot celebrate after winning the pairs competition at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Germany's skaters Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, center, winners of the pairs competition, celebrate on the podium with second placed Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, left, and third placed France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, at the Figure Skating World Championships at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German figure skating pair and Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold again at the world championships on Thursday in Milan, after topping their own world record in the free skate.

Savchenko and Massot took a lead over their Russian rivals, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, in the short program by 1.69 points, while in the free skate, the German couple's impressive performance earned them over 18 points more than the Russians.