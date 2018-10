Patrick Lange of Germany crosses the finish line with a record breaking time to win the 2018 Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI

Germany's Patrick Lange successfully defended his title at the 2018 Ironman World Championship at Hawaii on Saturday with a record time of 7 hours, 52 minutes and 39 seconds, becoming the first triathlete to break the eight-hour barrier at the event.

Lange put together a 50:37 swim, 4:16:05 bike, and 2:41:32 marathon to finish in first place.