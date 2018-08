Stuttgart's Mario Gomez warms up prior to the friendly soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid in Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/RONALD WITTEK

German striker Mario Gomez on Sunday announced his retirement from the national team, weeks after Germany's early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 33-year-old Gomez, who scored 31 goals in 78 appearances with Die Mannschaft, became the second player to quit the national team after it failed to qualify for the World Cup's knockout stage, following Mesut Ozil.