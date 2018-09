Riders of the Canyon SRAM Racing team (C) celebrate on the podium after winning the women's Team Time Trial of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Riders of the Boels Dolmans Cycling Team are on their way to take the second place in the women's Team Time Trial of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Riders of the BTC City Ljubljana team in action during the women's Team Time Trial of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships near Unterperfuss, Austria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

German cycling team Canyon-SRAM pulled off a surprise win in the women's team time trial event here at the UCI Road World Championships in the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

Canyon's sextet beat out Dutch team Boels Dolmans in second place, 21 seconds behind, followed by defending champion Team Sunweb of Germany in third, 28 seconds off the pace, after both teams had started the day as strong favorites.