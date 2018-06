German fans celebrate the 1-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Sweden at the public viewing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

German fans celebrate the 1-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Sweden at the public viewing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

German fans celebrate the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Sweden at the public viewing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Marco Reus (R) of Germany scores the equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Marco Reus, who scored the first German goal and equalizer against Sweden on Saturday, was proclaimed the player of the match after Germany beat Sweden 2-1 in Sochi on the second day of Group F.

"I think we deserved this victory," said Reus, who began to change the history of the game by scoring the draw in the 48th minute.