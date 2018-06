Germans take to training field in Sochi, prepare for must-win Sweden clash

Germany's national soccer team trained at its FIFA World Cup headquarters in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Wednesday in preparation for its forthcoming game against current joint-leaders of Group F Sweden, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The defending champions succumbed to a surprise 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Mexicans in their opening match on Sunday.